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Villas with Private Pool in Vera, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Elegant villa with private heated pool, panoramic rooftop terrace and modern fitted kitchen …
$513,792
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Marvelous villa with massive garden, sunlit rooftop terrace and swimming pool located close …
$680,134
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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