Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vera
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Vera, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$523,565
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$540,036
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$441,206
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$504,740
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go