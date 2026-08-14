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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Vera, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Beachfront Touristic Apartments in Vera Playa with Private Beach Located in Ver…
$242,111
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