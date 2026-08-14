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Beach Houses in Vera, Spain

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom house
Vera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
2 Bedroom Semi-Detached Touristic Villas in Vera Playa with Private Pools Located in Vera Pl…
$426,576
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