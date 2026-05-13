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Houses near golf course for sale in Vera, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Marvelous villa with massive garden, sunlit rooftop terrace and swimming pool located close …
$680,134
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