Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vera
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Vera, Spain

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Be seduced by an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury and sophistication on the i…
$644,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona …
$833,162
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
A sublimely stylish development, discretely blending with its surrounding environment, the 8…
$858,615
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 …
$376,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
New boutique development of just 15 stunning apartments, distributed across 3 blocks with co…
$622,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an …
$503,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location.The resident…
$503,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, just a short walk from the beach and with…
$470,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
New luxury development, consisting of spacious and modern 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats and penth…
$885,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New apartment promotion in Estepona.In the New Golden Mile, the coastal area between Estepon…
$602,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A project of homes of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with garage and storage room included in the pr…
$605,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 be…
$852,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go