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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 4/6
Modern apartment with sea views, indoor heated pool access and private storage located close…
$296,469
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
Brilliant ground-floor apartment with a lovely garden, resort-style pool and open-plan livin…
$309,761
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 5
Refined ground-floor apartment with a private yard, indoor heated pool and premium finishes …
$328,413
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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