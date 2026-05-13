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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Vera, Spain

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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish ground-floor apartment with large terrace, fully equipped kitchen and premium finish…
$412,561
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