Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vera
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vera, Spain

3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex where every detail has been carefully conceived …
$327,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Excellent opportunity in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida, Spain. These villas are located in the…
$541,435
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful apartment for sale on the south coast of Tenerife.Located in the prestigious area …
$271,715
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive complex offers 79 bright apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, jus…
$366,673
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$312,726
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
An architectural gem in the heart of Fuengirola, just a ten-minutes walk from the beach.Its …
$332,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
WONDERFUL CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN CHURRIANA, RIGHT BY THE CENTRE, CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES AND PUB…
$507,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located in the…
$332,262
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of…
$323,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This modern apartment is located in the sought-after area of Mil Palmeras, in Pilar de la Ho…
$300,108
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover luxurious 2-bedroom apartments in the heart of Mijas, where urban convenience meets…
$270,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA Penthouse with private solarium and storage r…
$383,032
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go