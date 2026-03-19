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Townhouses with garden for sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$513,789
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant townhouse boasting sea-facing terraces, high-end finishes and private gardens, set w…
$444,480
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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