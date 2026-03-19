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Penthouses with garden for sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury huge top floor duplex house with a rooftop terrace and a community pool surrounded by…
$321,499
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
Exceptional penthouse with a generous terrace, access to the pool and beautiful gardens loca…
$302,768
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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