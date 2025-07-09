Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vega Alta del Segura
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vega Alta del Segura, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
2
$469,969
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vega Alta del Segura, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go