Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valle del Guadalhorce
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

;
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Torrevieja, just 350 meters from the popular beach of El…
$156,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this residential complex …
$422,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming area of La Gaspara, this exclusive residentia…
$497,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Value OneValue One
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
This magnificent 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor with an elevator and com…
$158,572
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Description of the site: In picturesque Los Alcazares, just a short walk from the sea, is a …
$445,338
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Estepona, this exclusive residential …
$483,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, in the province of Alicante, this new residential com…
$480,490
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New Build Semi Detached Villas in Sucina: last unit Fully Equipped and Ready to Move In Exc…
$376,932
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Description of object: In a quiet and sunny part of Mijas, this residential complex of 63 un…
$536,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Finestrat, this residential complex o…
$444,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming area of La Gaspara, this exclusive residentia…
$485,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Discover this exclusive new building located in close proximity to the beach, in a privilege…
$1,04M
Leave a request

Properties features in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go