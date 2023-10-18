Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almogia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almogia, Spain
Area 10 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
€20,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almogia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almogia, Spain
Area 16 970 m²
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Spain: 228 rooms, 17.770 million euro…
€17,77M
