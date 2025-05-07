Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses with garden in Valencian Community, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A house with a swimming pool is rented in the Los Balcones conservation area. The house is t…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Offer for seasonal lease a bright renovated apartment in the ‘Roque del Conde IV’ area, Torv…
$1,574
per month


3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment for rent in the residential complex "Sunset Cliffs". THE PRICE CORRESPOND…
$3,215
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The urbanization of Panorama Park is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential…
$45
per night
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse 350 meters from the sea, from the sandy beach NAU FRAGOS and 10-15 minu…
$68
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For seasonal rent (up to 6 months maximum) a bright apartment with pool view in the complex …
$1,642
per month


2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment in a house with a swimming pool in a gated complex, which is located 100 meters fr…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For rent a cozy apartment in a gated complex with a swimming pool, located 450 meters from t…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful apartment in La Mata with 2 bedrooms, a large living room and sea views. Just 100 …
$57
per night
5 bedroom villa in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A stunning luxury villa is available for rent in the exclusive area of Sierra de Altea, perf…
$5,661
per month


1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment after renovation in a gated complex located 150 meters from the sea, about 150 m f…
$45
per night
