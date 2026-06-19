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Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a small private garden, terrace, pool and parking situa…
$321,285
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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