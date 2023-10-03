Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
€495,000
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
€350,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
€1,90M
Plot of land in Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
€38,00M
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 476 m²
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
€5,00M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
€2,41M
Plot of land in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
The existing hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Gandia is the northern pearl of the Costa …
€500,000
