Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Land

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Plot of land in Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
€126,000
Plot of land in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
€65,000
Plot of land in Crevillent, Spain
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
€119,900
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 2 300 m²
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
€259,822
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
€2,41M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir