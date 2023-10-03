Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Valencian Community

Seaview Commercial real estates for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

l Alacanti
142
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
140
Alicante
137
Torrevieja
69
Orihuela
50
la Marina Baixa
23
Benidorm
20
la Marina Alta
11
Show more
33 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Commercial with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
€1,29M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Commercial with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€269,500
Commercial with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 450 m²
€750,000
Commercial with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
€3,20M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
€112,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
€41,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
€139,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
€11,00M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
€6,00M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 360 m²
Floor 1
Spain Costa Brava Restaurant on the first line Sale of real estate and successful business! …
€1,45M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 199 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Restaurant on the Embankment A very popular restaurant on the promenade o…
€950,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Denia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Denia, Spain
Area 5 066 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
€5,20M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
€2,70M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 900 m²
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
€950,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Area 6 350 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * on the first line of the sea in Spain, 120 rooms, 6.0 million Euros.The…
€6,00M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 388 m²
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…
€30,00M
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating in Calp, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating
Calp, Spain
Area 859 m²
A commercial room functioning as a store is located in Calpa, Spain. The room with an area o…
€937,600
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Area 393 m²
The excellent disco is located in Calpa, Spain. Great investment offer. Disco, very popular …
€450,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Area 39 m²
The magnificent 2-star hotel is located on the Moraira coast, Alicante, Spain. The hotel is …
€3,70M

Property types in Valencian Community

hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir