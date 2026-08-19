Seaview Villas for Sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

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Beach Villas in Tossa de Mar, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
$953,262
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