Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Tossa de Mar
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 638 m²
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
€18,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir