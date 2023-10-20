Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Tossa de Mar

Lands for sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
€145,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 920 m²
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir