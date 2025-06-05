Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Tossa de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
$597,827
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go