Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrox
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses in Torrox, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go