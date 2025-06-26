Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrox
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Townhouses for Sale in Torrox, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
House with Detached Pool in Torrox Spain with 3 Bedrooms Torrox is a wonderful living space …
$593,417
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go