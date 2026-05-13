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Townhouses with garage for sale in Torrox, Spain

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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