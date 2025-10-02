Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Penthouses for Sale in Torrox, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Clear Sea Views in Torrox Costa The flats are located in Costa del Sol, Torrox, w…
$1,18M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Clear Sea Views in Torrox Costa The flats are located in Costa del Sol, Torrox, w…
$708,237
