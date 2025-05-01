Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
$583,580
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
3 bedroom brand new semidetached villas near La Mata lake . Spacious new-build semi-detached…
$512,333
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
$653,827
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas with large communal gardens with pool in Los Balcones . 3 bedr…
$431,109
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Old villa to renovate in town center of Torrevieja . Large 4-bedroom house to reform or use …
$432,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Villa of new construction, it is realized with excellent material and finished high quality.…
$558,505
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
$446,850
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 146 m2.Plot size: 236 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.The Villa is situa…
$373,180
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Идеальная комбинация между местоположением, комфортом и дизайном, создан…
$444,868
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Luxurious villas 300 meters from the Newbuilt Sea near Torre Del Moro in Torrevieja. The pro…
$593,488
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.Plot size: 282 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, garden: 97 m2.Private…
$515,256
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Ошеломляющие виллы современной постройки в Торревьехе, в области Агуаса…
$594,478
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
We present you a luxury villa located in the central part of Torrevieja, next to beautiful p…
$844,807
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
3 bedroom detached villa near the beach north of Torrevieja. Detached 3-bedroom villa near t…
$275,848
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of the plot is more than 1000m². T…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
$624,103
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 135 m2.Plot size: 211 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, garden: 103 m2.Privat…
$412,205
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 145 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.New Build.There is private pool, sola…
$416,448
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 405 m2.Solarium: 36 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$650,850
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 145 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.New Build.There is private pool, sola…
$417,629
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms New magnificent construction in Torrevyekh and around La Mata…
$653,926
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go