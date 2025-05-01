Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 263 m2.Plot size: 165 m2.Terrace: 23 m2, solarium: 46 m2, cella…
$422,944
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Villa of new construction, it is realized with excellent material and finished high quality.…
$558,505
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 146 m2.Plot size: 236 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.The Villa is situa…
$373,180
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 263 m2.Plot size: 165 m2.Terrace: 23 m2, solarium: 46 m2, cella…
$422,944
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 97 m2.Plot size: 114 m2.Private pool: 30 m2.New Build.There is …
$416,448
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
We present you a luxury villa located in the central part of Torrevieja, next to beautiful p…
$844,807
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 145 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.New Build.There is private pool, sola…
$416,448
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 145 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.New Build.There is private pool, sola…
$417,629
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go