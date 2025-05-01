Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Torrevieja, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
3 bedroom townhouse near the beach in Cabo Cervera . 2 bedroom semi-detached house in Cabo C…
$150,472
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
For sale this beautiful semi-detached house in the famous urbanization of Las Torretas, it i…
$188,410
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
$117,353
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located f…
$355,288
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2 bedroom townhouse 200 m. walk to Playa de la Mata . 2 bedroom townhouse 200 metres from La…
$166,508
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Torrevieja, Large townhouse house near the sea. A townhouse over two floors distributed as f…
$141,038
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Two-storey semi- detached house for sale, located in Los Frutales, Torrevieja . The house is…
$160,418
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We present you a cozy semi-detached house in the famous " Parquemar " urbanization in La Mat…
$226,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Terraced house only a few meters from the beach of Los Náufragos of 75 m² with 3 bedrooms, 1…
$172,261
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Three-storey semi- detached house for sale with private solarium, two terraces with differen…
$156,111
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$312,222
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex townhouse for sale with sea views and very close to La Mata beach in Torrevieja . On …
$375,744
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Terraced house in an urbanization "Fausto" with communal pool in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja (A…
$161,494
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on two floors with sea views in the Panorama urbanization in T…
$118,429
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Three-level semi- detached house for sale, near La Mata Beach in Torreblanca, Torrevieja . O…
$215,218
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Semi-detached duplex house for sale on the corner of 165 m2 of housing and with a plot of 70…
$252,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go