  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torrevieja
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

19 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
€87,500
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
€289,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
€275,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
€299,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxurious townhouses in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
€279,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
An exclusive development with a paddle-tennis court, swimming-pool with jacuzzi and a stunn…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Sunny townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
€202,200
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedrooms townhouse near the beach in north of Torrevieja. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhou…
€111,900
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Semidetached villa on the seafront in Punta Prima. Semidetached villa on the seafront in Pun…
€638,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Spacious 2 beds townhouse near the beach in northern Torrevieja. Large 2 bedrooms & 2 bathro…
€108,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2 beds townhouse with private garden near the beach in Punta Prima. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 f…
€96,000
