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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
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