  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torrevieja
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
€137,260
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
€190,000
