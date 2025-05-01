Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses near golf course for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
For sale this beautiful semi-detached house in the famous urbanization of Las Torretas, it i…
$188,410
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We present you a cozy semi-detached house in the famous " Parquemar " urbanization in La Mat…
$226,092
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Three-level semi- detached house for sale, near La Mata Beach in Torreblanca, Torrevieja . O…
$215,218
