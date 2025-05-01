Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
$117,353
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located f…
$355,288
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Torrevieja, Large townhouse house near the sea. A townhouse over two floors distributed as f…
$141,038
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$312,222
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
ALICANTE-REALESTATE PRESENTS, semi-detached house completely renovated and with the possibil…
$134,579
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Terraced house in an urbanization "Fausto" with communal pool in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja (A…
$161,494
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$143,666
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go