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Short-term rental houses with garage in Torrevieja, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex in one of the prestigious urbanizations, in a quiet part of the city, in a residence …
$97
per night
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2 bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalow by the sea! In a closed scenic residence with a swimming pool and a green play area…
$57
per night
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