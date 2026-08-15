Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Short-term rental flats and apartments with garage in Torrevieja, Spain

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$57
per night
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$80
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Bright, spacious apartment after major renovation with new furniture and appliances is locat…
$57
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a house with a swimming pool near the "Park of Nations"! The apar…
$46
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$57
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go