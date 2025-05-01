Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

16 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Penthouse with private solarium, storage room and parking in a gated community in Las Filipi…
$307,916
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Duplex penthouse with impressive terrace near Playa de Los Locos, Torrevieja. Just 500 mete…
$274,540
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New luxury apartment project located just 3 minutes from Los Locos beach, Torrevieja. The f…
$354,211
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Spacious penthouse with its garage and a large storage room a few steps from the famous Los …
$212,376
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Beautiful penthouse with sea views for sale on the beachfront in Torrevieja , the house is l…
$150,405
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
The residence is located in the urbanization of Punta Prima (La Ceñuela) a few meters from t…
$591,069
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We are pleased to offer you a penthouse with sea views on the very first line of Playa de La…
$699,809
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Punta Prima is an urbanization at the foot of the sea, where you can enjoy water sports, lei…
$376,713
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nice penthouse very well located and in very good condition in Torrevieja next to Del Cura b…
$93,947
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse for sale with a large terrace and private solarium in La Mata , Torrev…
$153,161
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
$118,429
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$527,494
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$458,590
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a gated comm…
$251,931
