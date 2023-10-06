Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torrevieja
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
€230,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€154,736
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
€149,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
€830,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€670,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
€89,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
€93,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€119,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
€74,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
€269,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
€148,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
€83,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Stunning penthouse in La Ceñuela, Punta Prima. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
€549,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir