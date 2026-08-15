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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Captivating penthouse with private rooftop terrace, spa access, and panoramic views, set in …
$410,471
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
$484,483
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