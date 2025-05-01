Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Golf-course

Penthouses near golf course for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Penthouse with private solarium, storage room and parking in a gated community in Las Filipi…
$307,916
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a gated comm…
$251,931
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go