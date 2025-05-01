Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Torrevieja, Spain

villas
73
bungalows
122
townhouses
61
House Delete
Clear all
111 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
$583,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with its own terrace and three community pools …
$147,778
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New residential complex at Los Balcones(Torrevieja) This is an exclusive residential comple…
$296,073
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$275,509
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$194,713
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the heart of Aguas Nuevas, one of the most representative areas of Torrevieja, is this co…
$177,644
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedroom brand new bungalows near La Mata lake . New construction 2-bedroom bungalow-style …
$342,597
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN LOS BALCONES (TORREVIEJA) Fantastic new construction project…
$275,952
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$253,545
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
3 bedroom brand new semidetached villas near La Mata lake . Spacious new-build semi-detached…
$512,333
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
$283,120
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
New townhouses located in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. On the ground floor of the townhouse th…
$241,755
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
3 bedroom townhouse near the beach in Cabo Cervera . 2 bedroom semi-detached house in Cabo C…
$150,472
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
$653,827
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas with large communal gardens with pool in Los Balcones . 3 bedr…
$431,109
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Old villa to renovate in town center of Torrevieja . Large 4-bedroom house to reform or use …
$432,047
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
$249,869
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Бунгало с 3 спальнями Замечательные бунгало, расположенные в Los Balcones, одной из лучших т…
$252,653
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful top floor bungalow with solarium for sale in the Nueva Torrevieja area, a few mete…
$102,280
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Bui…
$201,221
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale with private parking and community pool in Agua Nuevas, Torre…
$124,092
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
$228,882
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Bungalow with 2 bedrooms Residential complex with 67 exceptional bungalows with 2 and 3 bedr…
$246,709
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go