Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

villas
73
bungalows
122
townhouses
61
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 179 m²
The 2-bedroom luxurious apartments in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, offer a blend of modern livi…
$301,509
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go