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Lakefront Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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villas
115
bungalows
527
townhouses
100
duplexes
7
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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the beach…
$665,521
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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