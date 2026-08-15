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Pool Duplexes in Torrevieja, Spain

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3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning top floor duplex house with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located i…
$376,070
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this bright and cozy townhouse located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tor…
$279,822
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