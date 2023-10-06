Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 450 m²
€750,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
€41,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms with air conditioning, with by the sea, with utility room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
€139,000
