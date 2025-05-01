Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Bungalows in Torrevieja, Spain

53 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with its own terrace and three community pools …
$147,778
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New residential complex at Los Balcones(Torrevieja) This is an exclusive residential comple…
$296,073
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$275,509
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$194,713
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the heart of Aguas Nuevas, one of the most representative areas of Torrevieja, is this co…
$177,644
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedroom brand new bungalows near La Mata lake . New construction 2-bedroom bungalow-style …
$342,597
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN LOS BALCONES (TORREVIEJA) Fantastic new construction project…
$275,952
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
$283,120
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
$249,869
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful top floor bungalow with solarium for sale in the Nueva Torrevieja area, a few mete…
$102,280
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Bui…
$201,221
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale with private parking and community pool in Agua Nuevas, Torre…
$124,092
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
$228,882
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
It is a spacious bungalow for sale with two floors and a solarium on a third floor. With uno…
$166,878
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale in the Torreta 2 area, near the Habaneras shopping center in …
$70,519
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Great ground floor bungalow with frontal views to the sea, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, renovated…
$127,042
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Ground floor bungalow in Residencial Marbella 6 , in Torreblanca , Torrevieja , Costa Blanca…
$139,962
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 bedroom ground floor bungalows in Los Balcones . 2-bedroom ground floor apartments with pr…
$246,839
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN LOS BALCONES (TORREVIEJA) Fantastic new construction projec…
$268,081
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Top floor bungalow in Nueva Torrevieja . 40 m2, 1 large bedroom, a bathroom, living room wit…
$58,138
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$190,374
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
First floor bungalow with private solarium and views of the sea and the pink lagoon of Torre…
$290,582
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with its own terrace of
$203,483
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
$266,849
