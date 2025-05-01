Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

137 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Penthouse with private solarium, storage room and parking in a gated community in Las Filipi…
$307,916
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
New project in Torrevieja, just 8 minutes walk from the central Del Cura beach. The build…
$367,365
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Ground floor apartment with 3 bedrooms, private garden and parking in Torreblanca (La Mata) …
$452,977
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Beautiful new construction project just 200 meters walk from Los Locos beach, in the beautif…
$342,552
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$188,152
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Renovated and spacious apartment for sale in the center of Torrevieja, near the Cura beach. …
$153,161
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 beds luxury apartment FOR RENT on the seafront in Punta Prima . Luxury 2 bedroom & 2 bathr…
$1,822
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Aparments in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca 2 and 3 bedroom flats in a residential comple…
$275,667
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Duplex penthouse with impressive terrace near Playa de Los Locos, Torrevieja. Just 500 mete…
$274,540
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Building on the second line of the Playa de los locos in Torrevieja. 10 homes, with excel…
$254,493
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
LAST APARTMENT ON THE GROUND FLOOR, KEY READY! Spacious apartments, as a second residence o…
$306,839
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful new construction project just 200 meters walk from Los Locos beach, in the beautif…
$446,671
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Cozy and modern apartment in the center of Torrevieja of 92 m2 with three very spacious bedr…
$159,847
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Large apartment in Torrevieja with a garage and storage room, 141 meters distributed in thre…
$174,414
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJA New Build development of just ten apartments, located 15…
$200,253
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Third floor apartment with sea views. The house has a living room, an American kitchen, bedr…
$225,015
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJA New Build development of just ten apartments, located 15…
$181,950
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
1 bedroom brand new apartments near La Mata lake . New construction 1-bedroom apartments nea…
$238,464
4 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
4 bedroom apartment by the beach in Playa los Locos . Spacious 4 bedroom apartment next to t…
$197,748
4 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Large 4 bedrooms apartment in central Torrevieja . Spacious 4 bedroom apartment in the cente…
$332,183
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$355,696
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New luxury apartment project located just 3 minutes from Los Locos beach, Torrevieja. The f…
$354,211
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment for sale with garage and storage room in the Parquemar 4 Urbanization, La Mata, To…
$148,575
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Exclusive residential located on the main avenue Habaneras, in Torrevieja, with a privileged…
$409,958
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated community in Las Filipinas, Orih…
$234,705
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern residential located in T…
$425,277
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2 beds apartment with Touristic License by Playa Los Locos in Torrevieja . 2 bedroom apartme…
$176,921
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in the heart of Torrevieja. Very spacious apartment with three bedrooms, two bathr…
$102,280
