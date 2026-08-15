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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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penthouses
354
1 BHK
309
2 BHK
1311
3 BHK
684
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13 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Captivating penthouse with private rooftop terrace, spa access, and panoramic views, set in …
$410,471
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Brightful apartment with garden views, paddle tennis courts and children’s play areas, set i…
$334,241
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$329,410
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing ground-floor apartment with private garden, wellness spa and pool access, set in a s…
$401,591
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment with spacious terrace, resort-style pools and bicycle parking, nestled clos…
$357,697
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant ground-floor duplex with private yard, resort pools and paddle tennis court, set nea…
$299,650
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Inviting ground-floor apartment with outdoor yard, family pools and paddle court, positioned…
$381,152
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
$128,119
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New-Build Flats in Innovative Project Close to the Sea in Torrevieja Welcome to the new l…
$305,991
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3 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
$183,027
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
$484,483
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
$142,330
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2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
$129,195
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