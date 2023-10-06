Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

5 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
€119,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
€120,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
€170,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
€450,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, in good condition in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
€132,200
