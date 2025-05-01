Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

penthouses
93
1 BHK
61
2 BHK
344
3 BHK
242
14 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Penthouse with private solarium, storage room and parking in a gated community in Las Filipi…
$307,916
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
LAST APARTMENT ON THE GROUND FLOOR, KEY READY! Spacious apartments, as a second residence o…
$306,839
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated community in Las Filipinas, Orih…
$234,705
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$82,236
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with pool for sale in Torrelamata, Torrevieja, facing South . The…
$109,472
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
HOUSING ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with exclusive views of the…
$434,958
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Magnificent NEW CONSTRUCTION apartments between the sea and the golf course! The apartments …
$251,931
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Ground floor apartment with garden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in residential with commu…
$265,927
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is located in the area of Torrevieja , Cala de Los Zorros, near Los Locos beac…
$123,812
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Philippines. Open kitchen with living room …
$188,410
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
HOUSING IN FIRST LINE OF SEA in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with exclusive views of the sea an…
$467,257
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a gated comm…
$251,931
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a residential complex in the Philippines. First…
$198,100
