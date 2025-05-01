Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

28 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment …
$388,324
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Third floor apartment with sea views. The house has a living room, an American kitchen, bedr…
$225,015
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 61 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Exclusive residential located on the main avenue Habaneras, in Torrevieja, with a privileged…
$409,958
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Sunny apartment very close to La Mata beach in Torrelamata, Torrevieja . The apartment is or…
$205,528
3 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
These seafront apartments are located in Villajoyosa, one of Costa Blanca’s most picturesque…
$477,641
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Punta Prima is located just 5 km from Torrevieja, is characterized by good communication inf…
$532,931
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Exclusive residential located on the main avenue Habaneras, in Torrevieja, with a privileged…
$282,179
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Punta Prima is an urbanization at the foot of the sea, where you can enjoy water sports, lei…
$376,713
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Nice apartment for sale in Nueva Torrevieja, Torrevieja with storage room and community pool…
$91,513
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale in Rocio del Mar with incredible views of the coast and Torrevi…
$138,885
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$439,914
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$276,432
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment with sea views and near the beach of La Mata in Torrevieja . The house is located …
$148,575
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Almost new apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with sea views , just behind the promen…
$317,606
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 73 m²
Spacious apartments in a unique residential complex, between Laguna La Mata and the Pink Lag…
$236,591
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Ground floor apartment with garden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in residential with commu…
$265,927
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment …
$399,141
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In Residencial Parquemar IV , one of the most representative urbanizations of Playa de la Ma…
$160,956
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Detached villa finished and furnished, in the residential area of La Torreta-Florida, Torrev…
$403,923
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 42 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
HOUSING IN FIRST LINE OF SEA in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with exclusive views of the sea an…
$467,257
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 24 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
This beautiful apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja , just a few meters walk from the popular be…
$203,483
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment i…
$282,035
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New apartments for sale with sea views and 700 meters from La Mata beach, Torrevieja (Alican…
$564,358
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 135 m2.Terrace: 28 m2, solarium: 40 m2.Energy efficiency class:…
$384,002
