  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

penthouses
93
1 BHK
61
2 BHK
344
3 BHK
242
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment …
$388,324
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Duplex for sale in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area full o…
$268,251
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 61 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern residential located in T…
$425,277
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Welcome to your dream home! This exquisite duplex penthouse located in the sought-after Mont…
$618,244
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja near the beach Los Locos. Apartment for a long-terms…
$885
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 75 m²
The apartment in a modern residential complex consisting of 8 blocks offers comfortable apar…
$257,254
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments on the seafront in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A new promotion of apart…
$435,091
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 beds luxury apartment for rent on the seafront in Punta prima. Luxury 2 bedrooms & 2 bathr…
$1,827
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 16 m2, solarium: 41 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$280,156
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms near the sea in Punta Prima. Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and …
$412,388
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 42 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 24 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
